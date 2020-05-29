All apartments in Phoenix
9631 North 35th Drive
9631 North 35th Drive

9631 North 35th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9631 North 35th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,678 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, high ceilings, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large closets, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9631 North 35th Drive have any available units?
9631 North 35th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9631 North 35th Drive have?
Some of 9631 North 35th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9631 North 35th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9631 North 35th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9631 North 35th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9631 North 35th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9631 North 35th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9631 North 35th Drive offers parking.
Does 9631 North 35th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9631 North 35th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9631 North 35th Drive have a pool?
No, 9631 North 35th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9631 North 35th Drive have accessible units?
No, 9631 North 35th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9631 North 35th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9631 North 35th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

