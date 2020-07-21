Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue
9624 West Superior Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9624 West Superior Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area up upstairs. Near I-10 and 101 for quick access to anywhere in the Valley.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have any available units?
9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have?
Some of 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue offer parking?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
