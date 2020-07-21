All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue

9624 West Superior Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9624 West Superior Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area up upstairs. Near I-10 and 101 for quick access to anywhere in the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have any available units?
9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have?
Some of 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue offer parking?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9624 W SUPERIOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College