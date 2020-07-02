9622 North 13th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of granite countertop space and stainless steel appliance and much more! Covered back patio with a storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.