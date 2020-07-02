All apartments in Phoenix
9622 North 13th Avenue
9622 North 13th Avenue

Location

9622 North 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Foothill Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of granite countertop space and stainless steel appliance and much more! Covered back patio with a storage unit! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9622 North 13th Avenue have any available units?
9622 North 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9622 North 13th Avenue have?
Some of 9622 North 13th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9622 North 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9622 North 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 North 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9622 North 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9622 North 13th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9622 North 13th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9622 North 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9622 North 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 North 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9622 North 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9622 North 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9622 North 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 North 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9622 North 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

