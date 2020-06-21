All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9618 North 10th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9618 North 10th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9618 North 10th Avenue

9618 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9618 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,275 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 North 10th Avenue have any available units?
9618 North 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9618 North 10th Avenue have?
Some of 9618 North 10th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9618 North 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9618 North 10th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 North 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9618 North 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9618 North 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9618 North 10th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9618 North 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9618 North 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 North 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9618 North 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9618 North 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9618 North 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 North 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9618 North 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College