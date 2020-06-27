9615 North 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Foothill Acres
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here's a great 3 bed 2-1/2 bath in Phoenix. The spacious kitchen has granite surfaces and stainless steel appliances and features ceramic tile throughout the home. The home has a loft nook and washer/dryer on the second floor. There is also a 1 car garage! Close proximity to the light rail and I-17.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9615 N 13TH Avenue have any available units?
9615 N 13TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9615 N 13TH Avenue have?
Some of 9615 N 13TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 N 13TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9615 N 13TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.