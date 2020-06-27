9615 N 13TH Avenue

Amenities

Here's a great 3 bed 2-1/2 bath in Phoenix. The spacious kitchen has granite surfaces and stainless steel appliances and features ceramic tile throughout the home. The home has a loft nook and washer/dryer on the second floor. There is also a 1 car garage! Close proximity to the light rail and I-17.