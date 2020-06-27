All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9615 N 13TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9615 N 13TH Avenue
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:54 PM

9615 N 13TH Avenue

9615 North 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9615 North 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Foothill Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here's a great 3 bed 2-1/2 bath in Phoenix. The spacious kitchen has granite surfaces and stainless steel appliances and features ceramic tile throughout the home. The home has a loft nook and washer/dryer on the second floor. There is also a 1 car garage! Close proximity to the light rail and I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 N 13TH Avenue have any available units?
9615 N 13TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9615 N 13TH Avenue have?
Some of 9615 N 13TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 N 13TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9615 N 13TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 N 13TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9615 N 13TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9615 N 13TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9615 N 13TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 9615 N 13TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9615 N 13TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 N 13TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 9615 N 13TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9615 N 13TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9615 N 13TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 N 13TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9615 N 13TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College