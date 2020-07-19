9524 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Sheely Farms
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful recently remodeled home for rent in Sheely Farms! This property has 3 huge bedrooms. Property has been updated with New carpet, New Paint, New Stainless Steel Appliances. Move in Ready. Must See, Priced to Lease!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9524 W Monte Vista Rd have any available units?
9524 W Monte Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9524 W Monte Vista Rd have?
Some of 9524 W Monte Vista Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9524 W Monte Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9524 W Monte Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9524 W Monte Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9524 W Monte Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9524 W Monte Vista Rd offer parking?
No, 9524 W Monte Vista Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9524 W Monte Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9524 W Monte Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9524 W Monte Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 9524 W Monte Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9524 W Monte Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 9524 W Monte Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9524 W Monte Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9524 W Monte Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.