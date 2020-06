Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Wow, This price includes the tax ,water.sewer and trash and is remodel with Washer and dryer included!!!!!

CALL US FOR MORE INFO !!HURRY!! RENTING FAST -Se habla Español



Contempo 15

Major Cross Streets on 19th Ave and hatcher Rd (North of Dunlap). Remodeled Units and Standard Units Available for immediate Move in; different floor plans different prices. Free monthly Pest Control Services.



Friday - 9am - 5pm

Bedrooms

2 Bed

Bathrooms

1 Bath

Size

860 sqft.