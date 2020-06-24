Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9442 N 41st Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9442 N 41st Drive
9442 North 41st Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9442 North 41st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Newcastle Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4769012)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9442 N 41st Drive have any available units?
9442 N 41st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 9442 N 41st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9442 N 41st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 N 41st Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9442 N 41st Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 9442 N 41st Drive offer parking?
No, 9442 N 41st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9442 N 41st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9442 N 41st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 N 41st Drive have a pool?
No, 9442 N 41st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9442 N 41st Drive have accessible units?
No, 9442 N 41st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 N 41st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9442 N 41st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9442 N 41st Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9442 N 41st Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
