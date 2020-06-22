All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9431 North 7th Avenue

9431 North 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9431 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sunnyslope

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 North 7th Avenue have any available units?
9431 North 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9431 North 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9431 North 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 North 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9431 North 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9431 North 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9431 North 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9431 North 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9431 North 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 North 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9431 North 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9431 North 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9431 North 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 North 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9431 North 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9431 North 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9431 North 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
