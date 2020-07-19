9430 W Elwood

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Tolleson Home 3BD/2BA HOME - OPEN HOUSE ,SUNDAY 1/13/19 2-3PM



Great 3B/2B home with a 1400 Sq Ft Open floorplan. Large eat in kitchen with additional dining and family room. 2 good sized bedrooms and a large master suite. Inside laundry room and 2 car garage. One time Non Refundable $250 Admin fee does apply, Refundable Security deposit $1175 Refundable Pet Dep $200 per pet (must have stellar credit and 2yr rental history with pet). Monthly 4.5% Service fee applies to monthly rent. This one won't last long, contact me today to schedule your viewing. No evictions, no felonies, sorry no section 8 accepted on this property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4587965)