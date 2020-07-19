All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9430 W Elwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9430 W Elwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9430 W Elwood

9430 West Elwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9430 West Elwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Tolleson Home 3BD/2BA HOME - OPEN HOUSE ,SUNDAY 1/13/19 2-3PM

Great 3B/2B home with a 1400 Sq Ft Open floorplan. Large eat in kitchen with additional dining and family room. 2 good sized bedrooms and a large master suite. Inside laundry room and 2 car garage. One time Non Refundable $250 Admin fee does apply, Refundable Security deposit $1175 Refundable Pet Dep $200 per pet (must have stellar credit and 2yr rental history with pet). Monthly 4.5% Service fee applies to monthly rent. This one won't last long, contact me today to schedule your viewing. No evictions, no felonies, sorry no section 8 accepted on this property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4587965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 W Elwood have any available units?
9430 W Elwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9430 W Elwood currently offering any rent specials?
9430 W Elwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 W Elwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 9430 W Elwood is pet friendly.
Does 9430 W Elwood offer parking?
Yes, 9430 W Elwood offers parking.
Does 9430 W Elwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9430 W Elwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 W Elwood have a pool?
No, 9430 W Elwood does not have a pool.
Does 9430 W Elwood have accessible units?
No, 9430 W Elwood does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 W Elwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 9430 W Elwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9430 W Elwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 9430 W Elwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College