All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
943 E PASEO Way
943 E Paseo Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
943 E Paseo Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful brand New house in nice convenient central location please come to see it
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 943 E PASEO Way have any available units?
943 E PASEO Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 943 E PASEO Way have?
Some of 943 E PASEO Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 943 E PASEO Way currently offering any rent specials?
943 E PASEO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 E PASEO Way pet-friendly?
No, 943 E PASEO Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 943 E PASEO Way offer parking?
No, 943 E PASEO Way does not offer parking.
Does 943 E PASEO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 E PASEO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 E PASEO Way have a pool?
No, 943 E PASEO Way does not have a pool.
Does 943 E PASEO Way have accessible units?
No, 943 E PASEO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 943 E PASEO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 E PASEO Way has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
