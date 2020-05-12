All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

943 E PASEO Way

943 E Paseo Way · No Longer Available
Location

943 E Paseo Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful brand New house in nice convenient central location please come to see it

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 E PASEO Way have any available units?
943 E PASEO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 E PASEO Way have?
Some of 943 E PASEO Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 E PASEO Way currently offering any rent specials?
943 E PASEO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 E PASEO Way pet-friendly?
No, 943 E PASEO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 943 E PASEO Way offer parking?
No, 943 E PASEO Way does not offer parking.
Does 943 E PASEO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 E PASEO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 E PASEO Way have a pool?
No, 943 E PASEO Way does not have a pool.
Does 943 E PASEO Way have accessible units?
No, 943 E PASEO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 943 E PASEO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 E PASEO Way has units with dishwashers.

