9410 South 34th Lane

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous split level laveen 3/2.5 home with tile floors, like new carpet, updated paint through out, expansive upper level den area, custom split master with retreat, enclosed bathroom and walk in closet, 2 car garage, spacious backyard, community pools, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.