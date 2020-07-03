All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9410 South 34th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9410 South 34th Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:25 AM

9410 South 34th Lane

9410 South 34th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9410 South 34th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous split level laveen 3/2.5 home with tile floors, like new carpet, updated paint through out, expansive upper level den area, custom split master with retreat, enclosed bathroom and walk in closet, 2 car garage, spacious backyard, community pools, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9410 South 34th Lane have any available units?
9410 South 34th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9410 South 34th Lane have?
Some of 9410 South 34th Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9410 South 34th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9410 South 34th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9410 South 34th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9410 South 34th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9410 South 34th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9410 South 34th Lane offers parking.
Does 9410 South 34th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9410 South 34th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9410 South 34th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9410 South 34th Lane has a pool.
Does 9410 South 34th Lane have accessible units?
No, 9410 South 34th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9410 South 34th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9410 South 34th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College