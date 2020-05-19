All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
9407 S 43rd Pl
9407 S 43rd Pl

9407 South 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

9407 South 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47e22e805f ---- Fully furnished home near I-10 Elliot Its all here except you and you personal belongings. Move in Ready. Home is located in walking distance to the South Mountain Park and Preserve. Approx 15 min to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, ASU, Intel, Chandler Regional Medical Center. Looking for long term lease. Auto Sprinkler System Dryer (Elec) Fenced Grass Heat (Electric) Laundry Room Patio / Deck Pets Allowed Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups Yardcare Owner Responsible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9407 S 43rd Pl have any available units?
9407 S 43rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9407 S 43rd Pl have?
Some of 9407 S 43rd Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9407 S 43rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9407 S 43rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9407 S 43rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9407 S 43rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9407 S 43rd Pl offer parking?
No, 9407 S 43rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9407 S 43rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9407 S 43rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9407 S 43rd Pl have a pool?
No, 9407 S 43rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9407 S 43rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 9407 S 43rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9407 S 43rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9407 S 43rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

