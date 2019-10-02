All apartments in Phoenix
9405 West Wilshire Avenue
9405 West Wilshire Avenue

9405 West Wilshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9405 West Wilshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Monthly city tax 2.3%.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 West Wilshire Avenue have any available units?
9405 West Wilshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9405 West Wilshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9405 West Wilshire Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 West Wilshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9405 West Wilshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9405 West Wilshire Avenue offer parking?
No, 9405 West Wilshire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9405 West Wilshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 West Wilshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 West Wilshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 9405 West Wilshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9405 West Wilshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9405 West Wilshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 West Wilshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 West Wilshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 West Wilshire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9405 West Wilshire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
