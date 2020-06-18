Rent Calculator
9402 N 14th St
Last updated April 21 2019 at 7:05 AM
9402 N 14th St
9402 North 14th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9402 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very charming area , hiking, biking, shopping, very close to uptown Phoenix (10 minutes) 7 minutes a way from the Metro. Wonderful Mountain View, quiet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9402 N 14th St have any available units?
9402 N 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9402 N 14th St have?
Some of 9402 N 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9402 N 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
9402 N 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 N 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9402 N 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 9402 N 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 9402 N 14th St offers parking.
Does 9402 N 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9402 N 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 N 14th St have a pool?
No, 9402 N 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 9402 N 14th St have accessible units?
No, 9402 N 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 N 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9402 N 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
