9401 W Berkeley Rd
9401 W Berkeley Rd

9401 W Berkeley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9401 W Berkeley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have any available units?
9401 W Berkeley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have?
Some of 9401 W Berkeley Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 W Berkeley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9401 W Berkeley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 W Berkeley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 W Berkeley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9401 W Berkeley Rd offers parking.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 W Berkeley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have a pool?
No, 9401 W Berkeley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have accessible units?
No, 9401 W Berkeley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9401 W Berkeley Rd has units with dishwashers.
