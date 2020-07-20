Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9401 W Berkeley Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9401 W Berkeley Rd
9401 W Berkeley Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Phoenix
Location
9401 W Berkeley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have any available units?
9401 W Berkeley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have?
Some of 9401 W Berkeley Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9401 W Berkeley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9401 W Berkeley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 W Berkeley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 W Berkeley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9401 W Berkeley Rd offers parking.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 W Berkeley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have a pool?
No, 9401 W Berkeley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have accessible units?
No, 9401 W Berkeley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 W Berkeley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9401 W Berkeley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mesa Community College