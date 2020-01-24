All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 937 E GRANADA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
937 E GRANADA Road
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:51 PM

937 E GRANADA Road

937 East Granada Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

937 East Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 E GRANADA Road have any available units?
937 E GRANADA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 E GRANADA Road have?
Some of 937 E GRANADA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 E GRANADA Road currently offering any rent specials?
937 E GRANADA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 E GRANADA Road pet-friendly?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road offer parking?
Yes, 937 E GRANADA Road offers parking.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road have a pool?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road does not have a pool.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road have accessible units?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College