Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
937 E GRANADA Road
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
937 E GRANADA Road
937 East Granada Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
937 East Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 937 E GRANADA Road have any available units?
937 E GRANADA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 937 E GRANADA Road have?
Some of 937 E GRANADA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 937 E GRANADA Road currently offering any rent specials?
937 E GRANADA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 E GRANADA Road pet-friendly?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road offer parking?
Yes, 937 E GRANADA Road offers parking.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road have a pool?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road does not have a pool.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road have accessible units?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 937 E GRANADA Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 E GRANADA Road does not have units with dishwashers.
