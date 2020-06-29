All apartments in Phoenix
936 West Mountain View Road - 14
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:04 AM

936 West Mountain View Road - 14

936 West Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

936 West Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Move in special $499 + Deposit

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit.

All new ceramic tile flooring, new base boards, new windows and doors with casings.
Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and brand new appliances.
Bathroom is fully remodeled with new shower tub combo, tile, vanity and all new fixtures.

Freshly painted interior and newly installed security front door. Gated community with a laundry room t for tenants. Yard size 308 sq ft (22 x 14).

Resident is responsible for the electricity and water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 have any available units?
936 West Mountain View Road - 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 have?
Some of 936 West Mountain View Road - 14's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 currently offering any rent specials?
936 West Mountain View Road - 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 is pet friendly.
Does 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 offer parking?
No, 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 does not offer parking.
Does 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 have a pool?
No, 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 does not have a pool.
Does 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 have accessible units?
No, 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 West Mountain View Road - 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
