936 West Mountain View Road - 14

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Move in special $499 + Deposit



2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit.



All new ceramic tile flooring, new base boards, new windows and doors with casings.

Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and brand new appliances.

Bathroom is fully remodeled with new shower tub combo, tile, vanity and all new fixtures.



Freshly painted interior and newly installed security front door. Gated community with a laundry room t for tenants. Yard size 308 sq ft (22 x 14).



Resident is responsible for the electricity and water