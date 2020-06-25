Rent Calculator
9349 W Miami St
9349 W Miami St
9349 West Miami Street
·
No Longer Available
Phoenix
See all
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location
9349 West Miami Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9349 W Miami St have any available units?
9349 W Miami St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9349 W Miami St have?
Some of 9349 W Miami St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9349 W Miami St currently offering any rent specials?
9349 W Miami St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9349 W Miami St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9349 W Miami St is pet friendly.
Does 9349 W Miami St offer parking?
Yes, 9349 W Miami St offers parking.
Does 9349 W Miami St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9349 W Miami St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9349 W Miami St have a pool?
No, 9349 W Miami St does not have a pool.
Does 9349 W Miami St have accessible units?
No, 9349 W Miami St does not have accessible units.
Does 9349 W Miami St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9349 W Miami St has units with dishwashers.
