9342 W WILLIAMS Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Great two story home located in the desirable community of Country Place. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living room at entrance with carpet flooring expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen. Spacious family room right off kitchen. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment, and easy freeway access. Please note there's a one-time $200 admin fee for move in, & tenant pays monthly rental sales tax based on city & 1% admin fee per month.''Property is listed in As Is condition cosmetically'' ***NO SECTION 8****NO CATS****