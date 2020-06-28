932 E ANDERSON Avenue

Amenities

BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, den, loft, 2.5 bath home with 2-car garage for rent! Quartz counters, black stainless Frigidaire appliances, white subway tile backsplash, lots of white shaker cabinets, kitchen island, stainless farm sink, built-in microwave, refrigerator. Upgraded tile floors and carpet. Master features barn door to master bath, luxuriously huge walk-in shower with rain, quartz counters with dual undermount sinks, framed mirrors, coach lights, private paver driveway with 8' garage door & opener, Smart Home, Wifi Certified, Ring doorbell, paver patio, block walls, gas tankless hot water heater, multi zone wifi thermostats! This beautiful gated community boasts a resort style heated pool and spa! HOA maintains the front yard landscaping. Professionally managed. Rent tax 2.3%.