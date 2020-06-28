All apartments in Phoenix
932 E ANDERSON Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:07 PM

932 E ANDERSON Avenue

932 E Anderson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

932 E Anderson Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, den, loft, 2.5 bath home with 2-car garage for rent! Quartz counters, black stainless Frigidaire appliances, white subway tile backsplash, lots of white shaker cabinets, kitchen island, stainless farm sink, built-in microwave, refrigerator. Upgraded tile floors and carpet. Master features barn door to master bath, luxuriously huge walk-in shower with rain, quartz counters with dual undermount sinks, framed mirrors, coach lights, private paver driveway with 8' garage door & opener, Smart Home, Wifi Certified, Ring doorbell, paver patio, block walls, gas tankless hot water heater, multi zone wifi thermostats! This beautiful gated community boasts a resort style heated pool and spa! HOA maintains the front yard landscaping. Professionally managed. Rent tax 2.3%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 E ANDERSON Avenue have any available units?
932 E ANDERSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 E ANDERSON Avenue have?
Some of 932 E ANDERSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 E ANDERSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
932 E ANDERSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 E ANDERSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 932 E ANDERSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 932 E ANDERSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 932 E ANDERSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 932 E ANDERSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 E ANDERSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 E ANDERSON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 932 E ANDERSON Avenue has a pool.
Does 932 E ANDERSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 932 E ANDERSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 932 E ANDERSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 E ANDERSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
