Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

926 W VILLA MARIA Drive

926 West Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

926 West Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
926 W VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
926 W VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
