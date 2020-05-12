Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
926 W VILLA MARIA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
926 W VILLA MARIA Drive
926 West Villa Maria Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
926 West Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
926 W VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
926 W VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 W VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
