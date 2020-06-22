926 E San Miguel

Amenities
Mid Century Modern Home, Madison District - Property Id: 297472
Mid Century Modern home in highly sought after Madison School District, many upgrades, like built in gas barbque, automatic sprinklers in front and back (landlord provides landscaping), hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel built in wall ovens, custom lighting in kitchen, smooth surface built-in electric stove, chair railing and crown molding, wood plantation shutters, very quiet neighborhood, original bathroom tile. Backyard playhouse, storage and small workshop, washer and dryer.
