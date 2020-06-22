All apartments in Phoenix
Location

926 East San Miguel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid Century Modern Home, Madison District - Property Id: 297472

Mid Century Modern home in highly sought after Madison School District, many upgrades, like built in gas barbque, automatic sprinklers in front and back (landlord provides landscaping), hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel built in wall ovens, custom lighting in kitchen, smooth surface built-in electric stove, chair railing and crown molding, wood plantation shutters, very quiet neighborhood, original bathroom tile. Backyard playhouse, storage and small workshop, washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297472
Property Id 297472

(RLNE5847140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 E San Miguel have any available units?
926 E San Miguel has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 E San Miguel have?
Some of 926 E San Miguel's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 E San Miguel currently offering any rent specials?
926 E San Miguel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 E San Miguel pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 E San Miguel is pet friendly.
Does 926 E San Miguel offer parking?
No, 926 E San Miguel does not offer parking.
Does 926 E San Miguel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 E San Miguel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 E San Miguel have a pool?
No, 926 E San Miguel does not have a pool.
Does 926 E San Miguel have accessible units?
No, 926 E San Miguel does not have accessible units.
Does 926 E San Miguel have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 E San Miguel does not have units with dishwashers.
