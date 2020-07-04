All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:25 AM

9257 West Virginia Avenue

9257 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9257 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home neat 101 and I-10 fwys., super close to Jobing.com and Univ. of PHX Stadiums, shopping, parks, schools, and more. Fantastic opportunity! Please call AJ Smith at 480.568.2666

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9257 West Virginia Avenue have any available units?
9257 West Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9257 West Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9257 West Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9257 West Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9257 West Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9257 West Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 9257 West Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9257 West Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9257 West Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9257 West Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 9257 West Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9257 West Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9257 West Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9257 West Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9257 West Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9257 West Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9257 West Virginia Avenue has units with air conditioning.

