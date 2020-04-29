All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 925 West Peoria Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
925 West Peoria Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:25 PM

925 West Peoria Avenue

925 W Peoria Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

925 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING LOCATION NORTH PHOENIX LOW HOA GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have any available units?
925 West Peoria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 925 West Peoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
925 West Peoria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 West Peoria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 West Peoria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue offer parking?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 925 West Peoria Avenue has a pool.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College