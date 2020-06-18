9220 N 14TH Street

Amenities
Outstanding Contemporary Home with magnificent Mountain & City Views. Enjoy the 660 sq ft raised deck for outdoor entertaining, fire pit area, & lush green landscape. Drive up to perfection! Spacious open floor plan, beautiful engineered wood plank floors, upgraded lighting/ceiling fans throughout, soothing palette, & window blinds. Step up to the stunning chef's kitchen w/10' center island, stylish counters, under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & custom cabinetry. Grand master retreat offers deck access, sitting area, & private spa-like en suite w/dual sinks, walk-in shower, free standing tub, & walk-in closet. Generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & 3 upscale baths. See It! Love It! Live It!