Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

9220 N 14TH Street

9220 North 14th Street · (480) 254-4467
Location

9220 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
Outstanding Contemporary Home with magnificent Mountain & City Views. Enjoy the 660 sq ft raised deck for outdoor entertaining, fire pit area, & lush green landscape. Drive up to perfection! Spacious open floor plan, beautiful engineered wood plank floors, upgraded lighting/ceiling fans throughout, soothing palette, & window blinds. Step up to the stunning chef's kitchen w/10' center island, stylish counters, under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & custom cabinetry. Grand master retreat offers deck access, sitting area, & private spa-like en suite w/dual sinks, walk-in shower, free standing tub, & walk-in closet. Generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & 3 upscale baths. See It! Love It! Live It!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 N 14TH Street have any available units?
9220 N 14TH Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9220 N 14TH Street have?
Some of 9220 N 14TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 N 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9220 N 14TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 N 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 9220 N 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9220 N 14TH Street offer parking?
No, 9220 N 14TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 9220 N 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9220 N 14TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 N 14TH Street have a pool?
No, 9220 N 14TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 9220 N 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9220 N 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 N 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9220 N 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.
