Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9215 North 39th Drive

9215 North 39th Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9215 North 39th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Newcastle Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9215 North 39th Drive Phoenix AZ · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,545 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are

(RLNE5892382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9215 North 39th Drive have any available units?
9215 North 39th Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9215 North 39th Drive have?
Some of 9215 North 39th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9215 North 39th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9215 North 39th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 North 39th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9215 North 39th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9215 North 39th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9215 North 39th Drive offers parking.
Does 9215 North 39th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9215 North 39th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 North 39th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9215 North 39th Drive has a pool.
Does 9215 North 39th Drive have accessible units?
No, 9215 North 39th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 North 39th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9215 North 39th Drive has units with dishwashers.

