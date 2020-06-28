All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

919 E BROWN Street

919 East Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

919 East Brown Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great 3 bedroom home offers a split floorplan. Spacious fenced backyard makes this pet friendly home perfect for you. Spacious large kitchen.No HOA so bring all your toys to park in the the front or rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 E BROWN Street have any available units?
919 E BROWN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 E BROWN Street have?
Some of 919 E BROWN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 E BROWN Street currently offering any rent specials?
919 E BROWN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 E BROWN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 E BROWN Street is pet friendly.
Does 919 E BROWN Street offer parking?
No, 919 E BROWN Street does not offer parking.
Does 919 E BROWN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 E BROWN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 E BROWN Street have a pool?
No, 919 E BROWN Street does not have a pool.
Does 919 E BROWN Street have accessible units?
No, 919 E BROWN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 919 E BROWN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 E BROWN Street has units with dishwashers.
