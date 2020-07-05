All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:58 AM

918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1

918 East Dunlap Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

918 East Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 have any available units?
918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

