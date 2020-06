Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

No more showings at this time.Location! A well maintained home in desirable Turtle Rock I. 2-bedroom, 2-bath split home with easy care private backyard with artificial turf and patio. Must have good credit and verifiable income and rental history. Tenants to maintain landscaping, and responsible for pest control. No smoking permitted in premises. A minimum 18 month lease. No pet unless pre-approved then additional $35/mo rent.