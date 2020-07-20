All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

914 E Osborn Road

914 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

914 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing loft in one of the most unique, well designed buildings in the Valley with great views of the city skyline! Built in 2001 by Wespac Constuction, this condo stays true to the loft form and is overbuilt to high end commercial standards. Every unit at Artisan Lofts is unique and this is truly one of the best floor plans in the entire complex. It features polished concrete floors throughout, soaring 12' ceilings on both floors, 2 huge decks with roll-up garage door on the lower level, quartz counters, tankless/endless hot water, full house filtration system, huge walk-in master closet, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, and more... It is centrally located across the street from Phoenix Country Club and just walking distance to an endless array of restaurants, shops, bars, and coffee spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 E Osborn Road have any available units?
914 E Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 E Osborn Road have?
Some of 914 E Osborn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 E Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
914 E Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 E Osborn Road pet-friendly?
No, 914 E Osborn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 914 E Osborn Road offer parking?
Yes, 914 E Osborn Road offers parking.
Does 914 E Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 E Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 E Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 914 E Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 914 E Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 914 E Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 914 E Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 E Osborn Road has units with dishwashers.
