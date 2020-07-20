914 E Osborn Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing loft in one of the most unique, well designed buildings in the Valley with great views of the city skyline! Built in 2001 by Wespac Constuction, this condo stays true to the loft form and is overbuilt to high end commercial standards. Every unit at Artisan Lofts is unique and this is truly one of the best floor plans in the entire complex. It features polished concrete floors throughout, soaring 12' ceilings on both floors, 2 huge decks with roll-up garage door on the lower level, quartz counters, tankless/endless hot water, full house filtration system, huge walk-in master closet, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, and more... It is centrally located across the street from Phoenix Country Club and just walking distance to an endless array of restaurants, shops, bars, and coffee spots.