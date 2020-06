Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Brand New former Model Home in Phoenix!***SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE*** Too many amenities to list . SEE THE PICTURES!! Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $2,220.95 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. And, a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st.***** No Section 8 *****No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600