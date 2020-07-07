All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9107 N 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9107 N 13th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9107 N 13th Street

9107 North 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9107 North 13th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TOTAL REMODELED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. DESERT LANDSCAPING. READY TO RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9107 N 13th Street have any available units?
9107 N 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9107 N 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9107 N 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 N 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9107 N 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9107 N 13th Street offer parking?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have a pool?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9107 N 13th Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College