Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9107 N 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9107 N 13th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9107 N 13th Street
9107 North 13th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9107 North 13th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TOTAL REMODELED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. DESERT LANDSCAPING. READY TO RENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9107 N 13th Street have any available units?
9107 N 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 9107 N 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9107 N 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 N 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9107 N 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 9107 N 13th Street offer parking?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have a pool?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9107 N 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9107 N 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9107 N 13th Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College