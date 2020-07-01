All apartments in Phoenix
906 West Villa Maria Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

906 West Villa Maria Drive

906 West Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 West Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 West Villa Maria Drive have any available units?
906 West Villa Maria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 906 West Villa Maria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 West Villa Maria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 West Villa Maria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 West Villa Maria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 906 West Villa Maria Drive offer parking?
No, 906 West Villa Maria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 906 West Villa Maria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 West Villa Maria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 West Villa Maria Drive have a pool?
No, 906 West Villa Maria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 West Villa Maria Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 West Villa Maria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 West Villa Maria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 West Villa Maria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 West Villa Maria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 West Villa Maria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

