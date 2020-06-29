All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9015 W Coolidge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9015 W Coolidge Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

9015 W Coolidge Street

9015 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9015 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Appliance Included Upgrades Available
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and approximately 1,131 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requ

(RLNE5590572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 W Coolidge Street have any available units?
9015 W Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9015 W Coolidge Street have?
Some of 9015 W Coolidge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 W Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
9015 W Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 W Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
No, 9015 W Coolidge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9015 W Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 9015 W Coolidge Street offers parking.
Does 9015 W Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 W Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 W Coolidge Street have a pool?
Yes, 9015 W Coolidge Street has a pool.
Does 9015 W Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 9015 W Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 W Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9015 W Coolidge Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College