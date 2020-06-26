Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with Mountain scenery , unit comes with private patio , covered parking , lots of closet space through out unit , and washer / dryer hooks up located on patio minutes away from shopping and hiking trails and MORE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 9010 N 9TH Street have?
Some of 9010 N 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
