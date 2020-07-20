All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 18 2019 at 4:53 PM

9007 West Columbus Avenue

9007 West Columbus Avenue
Location

9007 West Columbus Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Braewood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Phoenix location at 91st Ave and Indian School! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is tile and brand new carpet with fresh paint on a large lot with large back yard. The home has 3 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Pets OK--no aggressive breeds. $45 per month pet rent. No Section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1249 refundable security deposit. Refundable pet deposit $400. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9007 West Columbus Avenue have any available units?
9007 West Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9007 West Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9007 West Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 West Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9007 West Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9007 West Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 9007 West Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9007 West Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9007 West Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 West Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 9007 West Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9007 West Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9007 West Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 West Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9007 West Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9007 West Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9007 West Columbus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
