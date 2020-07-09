All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 14 2020

9007 W MAGNOLIA Street

9007 West Mangolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

9007 West Mangolia Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom has lots of space. New carpet! Kitchen includes all kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. 2 car garage. Must See. Rent ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street have any available units?
9007 W MAGNOLIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street have?
Some of 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
9007 W MAGNOLIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street offers parking.
Does 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street have a pool?
No, 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street have accessible units?
No, 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9007 W MAGNOLIA Street has units with dishwashers.

