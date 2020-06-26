Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9 W Country Gables Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9 W Country Gables Dr
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 W Country Gables Dr
9 West Country Gables Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9 West Country Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/19 Beautiful Moon Valley Home - Property Id: 130744
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130744
Property Id 130744
(RLNE4961711)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have any available units?
9 W Country Gables Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9 W Country Gables Dr have?
Some of 9 W Country Gables Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9 W Country Gables Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9 W Country Gables Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 W Country Gables Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 W Country Gables Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr offer parking?
No, 9 W Country Gables Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 W Country Gables Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have a pool?
No, 9 W Country Gables Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have accessible units?
No, 9 W Country Gables Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 W Country Gables Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College