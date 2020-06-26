All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9 W Country Gables Dr
9 W Country Gables Dr

9 West Country Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9 West Country Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/19 Beautiful Moon Valley Home - Property Id: 130744

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130744
Property Id 130744

(RLNE4961711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have any available units?
9 W Country Gables Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 W Country Gables Dr have?
Some of 9 W Country Gables Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 W Country Gables Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9 W Country Gables Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 W Country Gables Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 W Country Gables Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr offer parking?
No, 9 W Country Gables Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 W Country Gables Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have a pool?
No, 9 W Country Gables Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have accessible units?
No, 9 W Country Gables Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9 W Country Gables Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 W Country Gables Dr has units with dishwashers.
