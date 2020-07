Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly

8th & Row is the first 3-story townhome-style rental community in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood of Phoenix! Each apartment features unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort, with an attached 2-car garage, premium black quartz counters, expansive floor plans, with a community pool and gas grill. Contact us today to schedule your personal tour and be the first to live in our amazing new community!