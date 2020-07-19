Rent Calculator
8918 W Catalina Dr
8918 W Catalina Dr
8918 West Catalina Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8918 West Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This perfect 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled with fresh paint and new carpet. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8918 W Catalina Dr have any available units?
8918 W Catalina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8918 W Catalina Dr have?
Some of 8918 W Catalina Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8918 W Catalina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8918 W Catalina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 W Catalina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8918 W Catalina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8918 W Catalina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8918 W Catalina Dr offers parking.
Does 8918 W Catalina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8918 W Catalina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 W Catalina Dr have a pool?
No, 8918 W Catalina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8918 W Catalina Dr have accessible units?
No, 8918 W Catalina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 W Catalina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8918 W Catalina Dr has units with dishwashers.
