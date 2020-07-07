All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8902 N. 19th Avenue

8902 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8902 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Welcome to Morgan Park ApartmentsCome Home to a Beautiful Phoenix HomeThese modern apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. Our exceptional location and vibrant neighborhood of shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment makes our apartment community the perfect place to call home! We are a pet friendly community.Our open floor plans come with well-appointed amenities, appliances, pantries, lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar, a private balcony or patio with storage, washer and dryer set in selected floor plans and much more!We provide a variety of recreational activities at our community. We have two sparkling pools with Jacuzzis. A fitness center, indoor basketball court, clubhouse with an internet cafe and a billiards table for your enjoyment. We also host monthly resident functions. Other amenities include a game room with a lounge area, fooze ball table and air hockey table, playground area, a 24-hour laundry facility.

BasketballCourt,BusinessCenter,ClubHouse,CoverPark,FitnessCenter,FreeWeights,Laundry,NightPatrol,OnSiteMaintenance,OnSiteManagement,PackageReceiving,PlayGround,Pool,RecRoom,ShortTermLease,Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 N. 19th Avenue have any available units?
8902 N. 19th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8902 N. 19th Avenue have?
Some of 8902 N. 19th Avenue's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 N. 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8902 N. 19th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 N. 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8902 N. 19th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8902 N. 19th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8902 N. 19th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8902 N. 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8902 N. 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 N. 19th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8902 N. 19th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8902 N. 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8902 N. 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 N. 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8902 N. 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

