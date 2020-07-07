8902 N. 19th Avenue

Amenities

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Welcome to Morgan Park ApartmentsCome Home to a Beautiful Phoenix HomeThese modern apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. Our exceptional location and vibrant neighborhood of shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment makes our apartment community the perfect place to call home! We are a pet friendly community.Our open floor plans come with well-appointed amenities, appliances, pantries, lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar, a private balcony or patio with storage, washer and dryer set in selected floor plans and much more!We provide a variety of recreational activities at our community. We have two sparkling pools with Jacuzzis. A fitness center, indoor basketball court, clubhouse with an internet cafe and a billiards table for your enjoyment. We also host monthly resident functions. Other amenities include a game room with a lounge area, fooze ball table and air hockey table, playground area, a 24-hour laundry facility.



