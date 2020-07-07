888 North 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

SUBLEASE UNTIL AUGUST 2020. 1 Private Bedroom & Bathroom in a 2 Bedroom Apartment



Available now! 2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Roosevelt Row Arts District

Each 2 bedroom apartment comes unfurnished or fully furnished, provides a washer and dryer inside the unit and includes Internet and extended basic cable with Showtime. This spacious 2 bedroom floor plan includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, storage space and has an unfurnished option available!

Live moments near Roosevelt Row Arts District, with the best restaurants, galleries, and boutiques in downtown Phoenix. Roosevelt Point has everything you need to live the quick-paced lifestyle you want. Walk into your apartment for the first time and know that the hard part is already done- your lights are already on, your stainless steel appliances are installed, and if you choose one of our furnished units, your furniture is set up! With this new free time, taking a dip in one of our two pools or visit the on-site coffee shop or hair salon. Celebrate moving in with friends and neighbors at our outdoor grilling area! 24-Hour Maintenance, on-site hair salon and tanning, online rent payments, exciting resident events, amazing views of Downtown Phoenix, and the convenience of having an apartment near Arizona State University.