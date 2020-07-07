All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

888 North 4th Street

888 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

888 North 4th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
SUBLEASE UNTIL AUGUST 2020. 1 Private Bedroom & Bathroom in a 2 Bedroom Apartment 

Available now! 2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Roosevelt Row Arts District
Each 2 bedroom apartment comes unfurnished or fully furnished, provides a washer and dryer inside the unit and includes Internet and extended basic cable with Showtime. This spacious 2 bedroom floor plan includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, storage space and has an unfurnished option available!
Live moments near Roosevelt Row Arts District, with the best restaurants, galleries, and boutiques in downtown Phoenix. Roosevelt Point has everything you need to live the quick-paced lifestyle you want. Walk into your apartment for the first time and know that the hard part is already done- your lights are already on, your stainless steel appliances are installed, and if you choose one of our furnished units, your furniture is set up! With this new free time, taking a dip in one of our two pools or visit the on-site coffee shop or hair salon. Celebrate moving in with friends and neighbors at our outdoor grilling area! 24-Hour Maintenance, on-site hair salon and tanning, online rent payments, exciting resident events, amazing views of Downtown Phoenix, and the convenience of having an apartment near Arizona State University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 North 4th Street have any available units?
888 North 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 North 4th Street have?
Some of 888 North 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
888 North 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 888 North 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 888 North 4th Street offer parking?
No, 888 North 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 888 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 North 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 North 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 888 North 4th Street has a pool.
Does 888 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 888 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 888 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 North 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

