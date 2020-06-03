Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8840 N 2ND Street
8840 N 2ND Street
8840 N 2nd St
No Longer Available
Location
8840 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CHECK OUT THIS STUDIO FOR RENT: CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER AND SCHOOLS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8840 N 2ND Street have any available units?
8840 N 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 8840 N 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
8840 N 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8840 N 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 8840 N 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8840 N 2ND Street offer parking?
No, 8840 N 2ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 8840 N 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8840 N 2ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8840 N 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 8840 N 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 8840 N 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 8840 N 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8840 N 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8840 N 2ND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8840 N 2ND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8840 N 2ND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
