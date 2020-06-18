Rent Calculator
8838 N 2ND Street
8838 N 2ND Street
8838 North 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8838 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come see these rental! Single Family Home: 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom includes washer/dryer. With Back Yard and Carport Parking:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8838 N 2ND Street have any available units?
8838 N 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8838 N 2ND Street have?
Some of 8838 N 2ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8838 N 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
8838 N 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8838 N 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 8838 N 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8838 N 2ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 8838 N 2ND Street offers parking.
Does 8838 N 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8838 N 2ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8838 N 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 8838 N 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 8838 N 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 8838 N 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8838 N 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8838 N 2ND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
