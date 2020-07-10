All apartments in Phoenix
8836 S 1ST Street
8836 S 1ST Street

8836 S 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

8836 S 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
3 BD 2 BA 1327 SQ. FT HOUSE IN THE SUMMIT AT SOUTH MOUNTAIN. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, WOOD FLOORING IN GREAT ROOM, 18' TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, RV GATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8836 S 1ST Street have any available units?
8836 S 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8836 S 1ST Street have?
Some of 8836 S 1ST Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8836 S 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
8836 S 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8836 S 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 8836 S 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8836 S 1ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 8836 S 1ST Street offers parking.
Does 8836 S 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8836 S 1ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8836 S 1ST Street have a pool?
No, 8836 S 1ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 8836 S 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 8836 S 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8836 S 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8836 S 1ST Street has units with dishwashers.

