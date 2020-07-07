All apartments in Phoenix
8828 West Whitton Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

8828 West Whitton Avenue

8828 West Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8828 West Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Braewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,394 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8828 West Whitton Avenue have any available units?
8828 West Whitton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8828 West Whitton Avenue have?
Some of 8828 West Whitton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8828 West Whitton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8828 West Whitton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8828 West Whitton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8828 West Whitton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8828 West Whitton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8828 West Whitton Avenue offers parking.
Does 8828 West Whitton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8828 West Whitton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8828 West Whitton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8828 West Whitton Avenue has a pool.
Does 8828 West Whitton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8828 West Whitton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8828 West Whitton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8828 West Whitton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

