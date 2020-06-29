All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

8821 N 4th Street

8821 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8821 North 4th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly remodeled beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom located in central Phoenix! Close to the central corridor, restaurants, Honor Health/John C Lincoln hospital and more. Assisted certified animals only,. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8821 N 4th Street have any available units?
8821 N 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8821 N 4th Street have?
Some of 8821 N 4th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8821 N 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8821 N 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8821 N 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8821 N 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8821 N 4th Street offer parking?
No, 8821 N 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8821 N 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8821 N 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8821 N 4th Street have a pool?
No, 8821 N 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8821 N 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 8821 N 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8821 N 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8821 N 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

