Phoenix, AZ
8817 N 34TH Avenue
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:33 PM

8817 N 34TH Avenue

8817 North 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8817 North 34th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You are just a few minutes from shopping center and freeway I17. This 3 bedrooms and 2 bath townhouse has formal living room, laminate wood floor, tile in the right places, separate storage room, 2 car port, corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 N 34TH Avenue have any available units?
8817 N 34TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8817 N 34TH Avenue have?
Some of 8817 N 34TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 N 34TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8817 N 34TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 N 34TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8817 N 34TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8817 N 34TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8817 N 34TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 8817 N 34TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8817 N 34TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 N 34TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 8817 N 34TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8817 N 34TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8817 N 34TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 N 34TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8817 N 34TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
