All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue

8808 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8808 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Spacious Home
Big Back Yard
Near Shopping and Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have any available units?
8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have?
Some of 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College