8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM
1 of 8
8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue
8808 West Glenrosa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8808 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Spacious Home
Big Back Yard
Near Shopping and Transportation
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have any available units?
8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have?
Some of 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8808 W. Glenrosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
